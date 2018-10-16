Ghost Stories With Seanan McGuire at Spartanburg Library HQ

Join the community on Friday, October 19 for a night of fun, fear, s’mores, and hot chocolate with Wayward Children author Seanan McGuire. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing after the event. The event takes place at the Spartanburg County Public Library HQ from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Seanan McGuire is the author of the October Daye urban fantasies, the InCryptid urban fantasies, and several other works both stand-alone and in trilogies or duologies. In case that wasn’t enough, she also writes under the pseudonym “Mira Grant.”

She is also a cartoonist, and draws an irregularly posted autobiographical web comic, “With Friends Like These…”, as well as generating a truly ridiculous number of art cards. Seanan lives in an idiosyncratically designed labyrinth in the Pacific Northwest, which she shares with her cats, Alice and Thomas, a vast collection of creepy dolls and horror movies, and sufficient books to qualify her as a fire hazard. She has strongly-held and oft-expressed beliefs about the origins of the Black Death, the X-Men, and the need for chainsaws in daily life.

Seanan was the winner of the 2010 John W. Campbell Award for Best New Writer, and her novel Feed (as Mira Grant) was named as one of Publishers Weekly’s Best Books of 2010. In 2013 she became the first person ever to appear five times on the same Hugo Ballot.

Visit the Hub City Writers Project website for additional information.