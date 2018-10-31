GSP Expands First-Class Offerings With Escape Lounge

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport’s (GSP) first-class offerings have expanded with the opening of its new MAG USA Escape Lounge. The airport is the fifth in the United States selected for the concept, which began in the United Kingdom. MAG USA invested more than $1 million into the lounge, which features a hot and cold menu designed by the Rick Erwin Dining Group as well as a full bar.

“This will be an experience that most travelers have not had in terms of quality,” said Dave Edwards, GSP’s president and CEO. “The lounge has a look, feel and food that make it stand out. It is an impressive space and offering for any airport, but especially for one that is the size of GSP.”

The 2,500-square-foot lounge has comfortable seating, high-speed Wi-Fi and up-to-the-second flight information.

“GSP is a beautiful airport that is experiencing tremendous growth and we’re honored to be a part of the excitement,” said Rosemarie Andolino, MAG USA (Escape Lounge’s parent company) CEO and president. “We commend them for delivering an elevated guest experience for each and every traveler that enters the airport.”

A lounge has been an item on the wish list for many traveling through GSP.

“This lounge not only meets a common desire requested by GSP’s customers, including those traveling for business, but it’s being done in collaboration with an internationally respected partner in MAG,” said Scott Carr, GSP’s vice president of commercial business and communications. “We look forward to exceeding the expectations that many customers had for a lounge at GSP.”

The lounge is open 90 minutes before each day’s first scheduled departure through the last actual departure. It serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. The menu consists of South Carolina favorites, including pimento cheese sandwiches, she-crab soup, shrimp and grits and local ingredients, like Clemson bleu cheese and peaches grown in the Palmetto state.

“We are excited about this opportunity to partner with GSP and MAG to deliver a truly unique experience at our airport,” said Rick Erwin, owner of Rick Erwin Dining Group. “You can bet something special is going to happen when three different companies come together and share the same values of Innovation, Creativity and Quality. This is a great step for GSP and we couldn’t be more proud to be one of their culinary partners.”

Escape Lounges are part of the American Express Global Lounge Collection, which gives American Express Platinum Card® members complimentary access, along with two guests, to all U.S. locations. Others wishing to enjoy the lounge can pay $45, plus tax. Reservations made online at EscapeLounges.com prior to arrival receive a $5 discount.

Escape Lounges can also be found at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), Oakland International Airport (OAK), Bradley International Airport (BDL) and Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO). More lounges are in the planning stages.

Greenville-based Mavin Construction served as the contractor for the lounge at GSP.