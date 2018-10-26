Hub City Brew Fest Returns to Downtown Spartanburg This Saturday

The Fourth Annual Hub City Brew Fest will attract craft beer enthusiasts to the heart of downtown Spartanburg this Saturday, October 27, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm. Festival goers will be able to sample offerings from 25 breweries based in the Carolinas.

Tickets are $35 and include unlimited samples of over 75 beers and ciders, live music, activities, and more. Children and non-drinkers are welcome to attend and enjoy live music and festivities for only $5. Children under 6 get in free!

Not only does Brew Fest hope to support the Carolinas’ emerging beer scene, the event will also raise money for the Bike Yard, a public, multi-use bike park in downtown Spartanburg. The event is independently organized by a group of passionate community members, with support from the City of Spartanburg, and it’s all for the love of bicycles and Carolina craft beer!

You can find the Brew Fest at 175 W Broad Street in Spartanburg – downtown parking is free on the weekends. You’ll find ample parking in the Dunbar Street and Magnolia Street Parking Garages, as well as a large surface lot on Broad Street. All are a 3-5 minute walk to the festival location.

For more information, and a tasting sheet to make sure that you don’t miss out on any delicious beers, visit the Hub City Brew Fest website.