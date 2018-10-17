Huvis Indorama Advanced Materials ls Launching Operations in Spartanburg County

Huvis Indorama Advanced Materials, a joint venture between Indorama Ventures and South Korea-based Huvis Corporation, is launching new manufacturing operations at Auriga Polymers, Inc.’s campus in Spartanburg County. The $48 million investment is projected to create 50 new jobs.

The new, state-of-the-art operations will manufacture low melting fiber (LMF) with an annual capacity of 60,000 tons. LMF is commonly used as a binder fiber in core-sheath constructions for use in automotive and industrial composites. The initial volumes of LMF will be sold in the United States with the potential to expand into neighboring regions over time.

Auriga Polymers, Inc. currently employs more than 450 production associates, engineers and scientists at its Spartanburg County campus and, through this joint venture, the facility will be adding 50 new positions. Hiring for the new positions will begin this month, and interested applicants can contact [email protected] m for more information.

David Britt, Spartanburg County Economic Development Committee chairman and Economic Futures Group board member, provided the following statement, “We are extremely pleased that Huvis Indorama Advanced Materials is launching this new manufacturing operation in Spartanburg County. The decision to locate this venture on Auriga Polymers, Inc.’s Spartanburg campus represents our commitment to our existing industries. Spartanburg County will benefit from this expansion now and in the future.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.