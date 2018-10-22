Mary Black Health System to Hold Access-to-Care Resource Fair

If you are uninsured and looking for assistance getting health care coverage from federal, state, or county programs, Mary Black Health System may be able to help you find ways to get appropriate care.

They will host an access-to-care Community Resource Fair on Oct. 23 in the main lobby of the hospital located at 1700 Skylyn Drive, Spartanburg. There will be two identical sessions. The morning session will be from 7:00 am to 10:00 and then the afternoon/evening session will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Participating health care agencies include: Mary Black Eligibility Screening Services, Access Health Spartanburg, AllWell Medicare Advantage, EMERGE Family Therapy Services, ReGenesis Health Care and St. Luke’s Free Medical Clinic. South Carolina Legal Services will provide information about public benefits and help for legal services such as wills and Powers of Attorney. Phillips Staffing will have information about local job opportunities and the documentation needed for applications.

The purpose of this community event is to assist uninsured residents in Spartanburg, Cherokee, and Union counties with entry into the health care system and to access sites of care for needed services. This is a free event and no reservation is needed.

For more information, call 864-573-3921 or visit www.MaryBlackHealthSystem.com/events.