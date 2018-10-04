Music Sandwiched In Concert on Wednesday, Oct. 17

The Music Foundation of Spartanburg is proud to present CelloBop, described by many as a “cross-genre cellist,” at the next performance in its popular series at the Spartanburg County Public Library Headquarters.

Music Sandwiched In is an on-going series throughout the season (fall through spring), and all concerts are free and open to the public. Join the community every other Wednesday in the Barrett Community Room at the main branch of the library from 12:15 pm until 1:00 pm.

The Wednesday, October 17 performance features CelloBop, also known as Gideon Freudmann. His live performances feature improvisation and the use of technology to sample, loop, and layer tracks in real time to create music that is complex, nuanced, creative, and compelling. The Boston Globe said of him, “Taking a modern artist’s approach to the four-stringed instrument, Gideon Freudmann has brought the cello to a new realm.”

And as usualy, lunch is available for purchase (or you can bring a packed lunch!). All are welcome!

Visit Spartanburg Philharmonic website for the full concert line-up as well as additional information.