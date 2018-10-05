New Downtown Business Council is Set to Hold First Meeting

The Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce Downtown Development Partnership has announced a new way for downtown business owners, employees, and residents to come together to learn, share information, and stay in the loop about the rapidly changing face of downtown Spartanburg.

The newly created Downtown Business Council is meant to offer a space for businesses and downtown stakeholders to share their perspectives and to hear information on the wide range of issues that impact those who work and live in Downtown Spartanburg. The group’s first meeting is scheduled for October 15, 8:30 am to 10:00 am at the SMC Studio space at the Aug Smith on Main building.

And on this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are talking with Jansen Tidmore, Executive Vice President of the Downtown Development Partnership, about the new business council. They also get an overview on data coming in from downtown pedestrian counters. What do we know about foot traffic along Main Street, and how can we use the data and the patterns they reveal to grow downtown Spartanburg in a smarter way? Listen below to find out!

