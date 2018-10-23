October Cookbook Club’s Bread Workshop: Artisan Bread in Five Minutes A Day

Please join Hub City Bookshop at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, October 30 for a special edition of the popular Cookbook Club program. There will be a bread workshop based on October’s book selection, The New Artisan Bread in Five Minutes a Day. The book will be 20% off all month (and there will of course be bread to taste on the 30th)!

Items to Bring to the Workshop:

One extra large food grade plastic container

Box of Kosher salt

Jar of Fleishman’s yeast

Large wooden spoon

About the book:

This is a fully revised and updated edition of the bestselling, ground-breaking Artisan Bread in Five Minutes a Day — the revolutionary approach to bread-making.

With more than half a million copies of their books in print, Jeff Hertzberg and Zoë François have proven that people want to bake their own bread, so long as they can do it easily and quickly. Based on fan feedback, Jeff and Zoë have completely revamped their first, most popular, and now-classic book, Artisan Bread in Five Minutes a Day.

Responding to their thousands of ardent fans, Jeff and Zoë returned to their test kitchens to whip up more delicious recipes. They’ve also included a gluten-free chapter, forty all-new gorgeous color photos, and one hundred informative black-and-white how-to photos. They’ve made the “Tips and Techniques” and “Ingredients” chapters bigger and better than ever before, and included readers’ Frequently Asked Questions.

This revised edition also includes more than thirty brand-new recipes for Beer-Cheese Bread, Crock-Pot Bread, Panini, Pretzel Buns, Apple-Stuffed French Toast, and many more. There’s nothing like the smell of freshly baked bread to fill a kitchen with warmth, eager appetites, and endless praise. Now, using Jeff and Zoë’s innovative technique, you can create bread that rivals those of the finest bakers in the world in just five minutes of active preparation time.

Visit the Hub City Bookshop website for additional information and to register for the event.