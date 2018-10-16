Whatever your taste in the arts, visual or musical, theatrical or literary, mainstream or alternative, Spartanburg has something for you. On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are exploring a relatively new piece of the local arts puzzle, the Proud Mary Theatre Company. Based at the West Main Artists Co-op, the group is preparing to launch its second season with The Boys in the Band on Friday, October 26 at 8:00 pm.

Also on this episode, the hosts are talking with Sandy Staggs, Proud Mary’s Artistic Director, about the upcoming season and about the organization’s place in Spartanburg’s arts scene. Listen below for more.

Want to listen to City of Spartanburg Podcast on your iOS device? Follow this link to subscribe through iTunes. Android user? Find it on the Google Play store here. Got Stitcher? Follow this link to listen. Podcast music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

Podcast prepared by the City of Spartanburg Podcast.