Pumpkin Path Brings Halloween Fun to Hatcher Gardens on October 25

Enjoy some non-scary, family-friendly Halloween fun from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Hatcher Garden and Woodland Preserve on Thursday, October 25. The 8th Annual Pumpkin Path promises to be a great event for kids, with fang-tastic face painting, boo-tiful photos, a ghoulish cupcake walk, games, balloons, trick-or treating, and more! Best of all, all of this fun benefits The Haven!

Hatcher Garden and Woodland Preserve is teaming up once again with The Haven, a shelter for homeless families, for this special Halloween experience for children up to 6th grade. Children accompanied by their parents, walk along the paved paths of the garden, stopping at activity and treat stations. Admission is free of charge with an adult.

Though admission is free of charge, donations of listed items below, as well as financial donations, are definitely appreciated!

Please consider donating:

– Pop top canned goods (Vienna sausages, potted meat, pork and beans, beanie weinee’s, etc…)

– Children’s snacks (juice boxes, snack bars, apples, bananas, crackers, etc)

– Personal hygiene Items (deodorant for men and women, toothbrushes and tooth paste, dental floss, bar soap, feminine hygiene items, etc.)

The Haven was founded in 1983 as an outreach mission of Second Presbyterian Church. Originally it was meant to provide overnight shelter to transient men. In 1985, the service focus changed to sheltering homeless families in order to meet a growing and urgent need in the community. In 1986, The Haven became a tax-exempt nonprofit organization; however, Second Presbyterian Church remains a staunch supporter providing financial support for The Haven. The Haven provides selter and supportive services to homeless families through programs that promote sustainable living stability. The Haven advocates, creates opportunities, and engages in collaborative locally driven solutions to end homelessness for families and individuals.

Hatcher Garden is a community supported urban garden Plant Sale. Started by a man with a dream, the garden has grown to become a beautiful woodland preserve that provides a home for wildlife and a display for the nature’s beauty. Community gifts of time, talent and money from volunteers and local businesses keep Hatcher Garden and Woodland Preserve running smoothly so that it can “educate and inspire”.

The Garden is open every day of the year during daylight hours and there is no charge for admission. The garden is a great place for a casual stroll and a wonderful spot for a picnic.