SC Veterans Upstate Salute at Fluor Field on Nov. 11

The Drive are excited to team up with fellow Upstate Veterans Alliance partners GE, Greenville Health System, and Michelin for the third annual SC Veterans Upstate Salute!

You’re invited to join the community in this free celebration on Sunday, Nov. 11 at Fluor Field as we honor our local veterans with a night full of entertainment.

The Fluor Field gates will open at 3:00 pm. Highlights of the evening include a concert from the Charlie Daniels Band, a 21-gun salute, parachuters, an aerial flyover, and opportunities to meet community agencies supporting veterans and their families. The night will conclude with a spectacular fireworks show. The concession stands at Fluor Field will be open throughout the evening.

Admission for the SC Veterans Upstate Salute is complimentary, and the team hopes you’ll join the community as they help celebrate our nation’s veterans!

You can redeem your complimentary ticket at the Greenville Drive ticketing website.