SCC Launches First Citizens Bank Professional Speakers Series

In partnership with First Citizens Bank, Spartanburg Community College is excited to launch a Professional Speakers Series this month at the SCC Downtown Campus. Designed to introduce students and community residents to local business professionals active in the Spartanburg community, the first event features local entrepreneur John Bauknight and will be held on Wednesday, October 24.

“Since the College’s School of Business relocated to the SCC Downtown Campus in January 2017, we are continuously searching for opportunities to strengthen business relationships and broaden professional experiences for our students,” explains Witney Fisher, executive director of the SCC Downtown Campus. “The First Citizens Speaker Series provides our students and community residents who attend a first-hand opportunity to learn more about careers, professional pathways and an opportunity to meet ‘movers and shakers’ in our community.”

The series inaugural speaker is John Bauknight who will kick-off the event with a session focused on entrepreneurship. Bauknight is president and co-founder of Longleaf Holdings USA, a Spartanburg-based investment firm that oversees several business ventures including the 2007 acquisition of RJ Rockers Brewing Co. Bauknight and Mark Johnsen, RJ Rockers founder and brewmaster, relocated the brewery back to downtown Spartanburg in 2009 where today the business continues to thrive and serves as a popular venue in Spartanburg’s downtown social scene.

A graduate of Wofford College, Bauknight is an active and contributing member in the Spartanburg community, serving as a trustee to the Spartanburg County Foundation, a founding member of the Spartanburg Angel Network (SAN), a member of the Spartanburg Community College Incubator Advisory Board, and a graduate of the Liberty Fellow Class 2010, among many other professional associations and designations.

The first session of the First Citizens Bank Professional Speakers Series event will be held at the SCC Downtown Campus on Wednesday, October 24 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm in the Evans Academic Center auditorium.

Community members who would like to attend the first session of the First Citizens Bank Professional Speakers Series can purchase a $10 ticket at the event ticketing website. A boxed lunch is included in the ticket price.

For more information, please visit www.sccsc.edu.