SMC President Scott Cochran Shares Leadership Philosophies

Spartanburg Methodist College President Scott Cochran’s leadership philosophy was formed partly by numerous trips to Walt Disney World.

On one of those trips, Cochran and his uncle, who worked at the park, came up to a yellow line on the concrete. Cochran asked his uncle, Eddie, what it was. Eddie’s response has stuck with Cochran since.

“He said, ‘when you cross that line, you show me you’re Cinderella, you show me you’re Aladdin. I don’t care if you had a fight with your significant other, I don’t care if your dog bit you, I don’t care if you had a car wreck. When you cross that line, we owe it to our guests to be who we are,’” Cochran said. “I took that to heart. What I challenge my students and everybody, where’s your yellow line? Is it at 3 o’clock in the afternoon when you’ve had that fourth cup of coffee or is it at the foot of your bed so every day when you get out of bed, so every single moment, you lead a life of authentic leadership.”

Cochran discussed leadership strategies and philosophies at the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s second Caffeinated Conversations event, held at the SMC Studio inside the Aug W. Smith Building in Downtown Spartanburg.

Before joining SMC, Cochran held multiple leadership positions with nonprofit and business organizations, including Wofford College and Performance Solutions by Milliken, the consulting arm of Milliken & Co.

A first-generation college student, Cochran said his leadership methods have changed over the years but one constant remains: surrounding himself with the right people.

“Describing leadership is like trying to nail Jell-O to a wall. You think you’ve got it and then all of a sudden, it just kind of falls off,” Cochran said. “Over the years, whatever success I’ve had has been due to one thing, and that’s other people.”

Leaders find ways to play to the strengths of the team around them, Cochran said. They also work to manage the team’s weaknesses while still embracing them and fostering their creativity and passion.

“What’s your position and what’s your thought process on other people,” he asked the crowd. “Great leaders are the ones people want to embrace. If you can start that, if you can generate some kind of aura around you, something magical will happen. People will want to be on your team. What I found a long time ago is if I can create a demand for being around me, my job is easier. I can attract talent.”

Cochran shared several stories of employees and colleagues over the years becoming leaders in their own right. He shared successes and some failures, a key in becoming successful in any area. Failures that aren’t caused by simple laziness are something to be learned from, Cochran said.

“I’m a great leader because I know how to get people in positions, not try to change them, not try to have them do anything, but to hire great people who are aggressive and curious and want to have an impact on the world,” he said. “When you surround yourself with great people, allow for hustling errors, punish lazy errors.”

Ultimately, leadership is about fairness and vision, Cochran said. He said good leaders don’t expect to be respected or admired because of their title, they earn it by embracing others and fueling their passion and driving them to always be their very best.

“You lead by example. If serving others is below you, then leadership is beyond you.”

Prepared by Zach Fox, Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce.