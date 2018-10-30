Spartanburg Little Theatre Presents Calendar Girls

Spartanburg Little Theatre brings Calendar Girls to the stage November 2-11. The play tells the story of Annie, whose husband dies of leukemia. She and her friends set out to raise funds for a local charity — by posing for a calendar completely in the buff!

Positioned behind strategically-placed flower arrangements, cakes, and knitting projects, the women discover the beauty within themselves and one another. But when news of the women’s hilarious venture spreads like wildfire, the women find themselves exposed in ways they hadn’t anticipated, and they reach for a new level of understanding and friendship that will carry them through all the days to come.

Spartanburg Little Theatre recently sat down with the cast and asked them a few personal questions. Watch below to see what they had to say!

All productions are presented at the Chapman Cultural Center in downtown Spartanburg and are performed entirely by local actors, singers, dancers, and musicians. This marks the organization’s 73rd year of bringing the best in live, local theatrical entertainment to Spartanburg and the Upstate.

To purchase tickets, call 864-585-8278 or visit the Spartanburg Little Theatre website.

Content Advisory: Implied nudity. Most appropriate for ages 14 and up.