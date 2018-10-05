Sundays Unplugged at Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center is open every Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, to provide casual and cultural experiences for those who want to “unplug.”

Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, and the Student Galleries are all open with free admission. The John F. Green Spartanburg Science Center is open with a small admission fee. In addition, one or more local musicians will perform a free mini-concert at no charge between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

This week’s featured performer is the incredible Mary Norris. She is a Charleston-based singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and front-woman for the indie rock band Salti Ray. She performs folk, indie, and rock, and has been writing music for over eight years. Norris’s original songs cover a variety of topics, from the requiem-like tribute “Shanon,” whose lyrics portray the loss of a loved-one not seen in years, to the more laid-back “In My Mind”: a piece about lazy days and self-reflection.

We hope to see you out there on Sunday! For more info, please call (864) 542-ARTS.

