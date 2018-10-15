The Blood Connection Calls for Donors in Wake of Hurricane

The Blood Connection is asking blood donors to make a blood donation as soon as possible to prevent interruptions to the blood supply. The weather impacts from Hurricane Michael caused school closings and other weather-related issues that have affected blood donations.

Donors can visit a donation center to give blood or go to www.thebloodconnection.org to find a blood drive. Following is a list of center locations: 435 Woodruff Road, Greenville; 341 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood; 5116 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley; 1308 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca; 270 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg; 825 Spartanburg Highway, Hendersonville, NC; and 225 Airport Road, Arden, NC.

TBC’s mission is to ensure all hospital partners have the blood supplies needed for patients at any given time. Blood donors must be healthy, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 17 years old or 16 with written parental consent. To ensure that hospital needs for blood are uninterrupted, TBC is requesting whole blood and platelet donations. All blood types are needed.

Every day, accident victims, patients with cancer, blood disorders, sickle cell disease and other illnesses need lifesaving transfusions. TBC’s mission is to ensure all hospital partners have the blood supplies needed for patients at any given time.