The Price is Right Live Coming to Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium will play host to The Price is Right Live stage show on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets are now on sale online at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000, or by visiting the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.

The Price Is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games from television’s longest running and most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the fabulous Showcase.

The event is not televised.

Playing to near sold out audiences for more than ten years, The Price Is Right Live has given away over $12 million in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

The Price is Right is the longest running game show in television history and loved by generations of viewers. This on-stage travelling version gives fans the chance to experience the same fun and winning excitement up close and in-person.