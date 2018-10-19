Up Close and Personal With New Spartanburg City Manager Chris Story

He’s new to the job but definitely not new to Spartanburg and its people’s aspirations and challenges. City Manager Chris Story is through his first couple of weeks on the job after Spartanburg City Council voted 7-0 to award him the position after the retirement of former City Manager Ed Memmott. Story had served as Assistant City Manager since 2009 and held the position of of Assistant County Administrator with Spartanburg County for nine years before that.

Story is certainly no stranger to City Podcast listeners, but on this episode, as part one of the conversation, the podcast hosts are getting to know the person behind the wonk that we’ve all gotten used to hearing break down those complex local issues over the years. Along the way Chris shares information about the early days in Spartanburg, his college experience at Wofford, and the path that led him to the leadership role he holds today. Listen below for more.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg Podcast on your iOS device? Follow this link to subscribe through iTunes. Android user? Find it on the Google Play store here. Got Stitcher? Follow this link to listen. Podcast music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.