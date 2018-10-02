USC Upstate Commercial Music Program Announces Fall 2018 Concerts

The Commercial Music program at the University of South Carolina Upstate will perform four concerts this fall.

A Grant Green Tribute Concert will be peformed on Thursday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 pm. in the Performing Arts Center. This concert is a tribute to Green’s musical legacy and will feature guitarists Adam Knight, Monty Craig, Matt Dingledine, Troy House, Tim Fischer, as well as the USC Upstate Guitar Ensemble. The musicians will perform their favorite Grant Green compositions from classic 1960s Blue Note jazz to early 1970s soul and funk. Admission is free to all USC Upstate students, faculty and staff with a valid I.D. and $5 for the general public.

The USC Upstate Commercial Music Night will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 pm in the Performing Arts Center. This concert will feature the Guitar Ensemble and the Motown & Soul Combo. Admission is free to all USC Upstate students, faculty and staff with a valid I.D. and $5 for the general public.

The USC Upstate Vocal Ensemble will perform “Once Upon a December” on Friday Dec. 7 at 7:30 pm in the Performing Arts Center. Admission is free to all USC Upstate students, faculty and staff with a valid I.D. and $5 for the general public.

The USC Upstate Commercial Music Fall Showcase will be held on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 3:00 pm at the Chapman Cultural Center in downtown Spartanburg. Admission is free.

For more details, please contact Griffin Woodworth at 864-503-5352. To purchase tickets, please contact the USC Upstate Box Office at 864-503-5695.