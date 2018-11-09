Come out and support the 34th Annual Carolina Clemson Blood Battle Nov. 12-16! The blood battle is a longstanding tradition in the Carolina community. The event has been helping the area for the past 33 years.

In 2017, Carolina collected more than 2,600 units of blood from volunteer donors which have helped save more than 7,800 lives throughout the Midlands and across the country! Besides collecting much-needed blood, the event also creates a healthy competition between two state universities for a great cause.

Held annually in the week before the rivals face one another on the football field, this blood drive is one of the nation’s largest. It also comes right at the beginning of the holiday season, when blood donations typically decrease in number. Plan to give the gift of life (and help your favorite university win bragging rights) this month, and then be sure to tune into the game to see the presentation of this year’s trophy.

Less than 38% of the population is eligible to give blood or platelets. Many eligible donors do not give, so events like the Blood Battle are critical for helping our nation meet daily blood demands. The drive has collected more than 115,000 pints in its 30+ year run.

Learn more at www.redcross.org/local/south-carolina.html.