ACRE Awards $175,000 to SC Food Hub Network

The Agribusiness Center for Research and Entrepreneurship (ACRE) has awarded $175,000 to the South Carolina Food Hub Network to improve logistics for the state’s five food hubs: GrowFood Carolina in Charleston; Swamp Rabbit Cafe & Grocery in Greenville; City Roots Farm in Columbia; Catawba Farm & Food Coalition in Chester and Pee Dee Food Hub in Marion.

The money will be used to expand hub activity and coordination.

“ACRE is pleased to support the South Carolina Food Hub Network, and we hope this grant will allow it to reach more farmers throughout the state,” said South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers. “With the many logistics obstacles between local food and the marketplace, the Food Hub Network provides essential coordination among the five food hubs in South Carolina.”

The mission of the SC Food Hub Network is ensure food hubs in the state have the capacity, network and support to advance the visibility and viability of local farms by connecting local foods to local markets.

“A coordinated and collaborative statewide food hub network, with vibrant marketing and distribution efforts, will create a measurable, positive impact for South Carolina’s small farmers,” said Sara Clow, General Manager of GrowFood Carolina. “We are so thankful that, through its ACRE program, SCDA has invested in this shared vision of prosperous farmers and healthy communities.”

ACRE, an initiative of the South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA), is an umbrella organization that capitalizes on opportunities in the fields of agriculture, agricultural research and entrepreneurship.

For more information on ACRE’s local food and logistics programs, contact Kyle Player, ACRE Assistant Director, 803-734-2324 or [email protected].