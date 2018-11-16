Ballet Spartanburg Presents The Nutcracker December 7-9

Ballet Spartanburg’s The Nutcracker has been a beloved holiday tradition in the Upstate for 28 years. Experience the beauty of this spectacular version of the time-honored tale, created by Carlos Agudelo, December 7-9 at Converse College’s Twitchell Auditorium.

The company is offering three performances, all sure to help audiences get into the holiday spirit.

The Nutcracker has charmed and filled the hearts of over 800,000 families from our community and beyond. The play takes the entire family on Clara’s magical dream as her Nutcracker comes to life and she journeys to the Land of Sweets. The audience will enjoy inspiring choreography, lavish costumes, and more than 100 dancers on stage, all set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless and splendid classical score.

Ballet Spartanburg’s Christmas gift to families is always a highlight of the holiday season. Adult tickets are $32, senior tickets are $25, and student tickets are $18. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the Ballet Spartanburg website.