Chapman Cultural Center’s Second Sundays Program

Join the community at Chapman Cultural Center for the fifth and final Second Sundays event of the season. Cozy up at Chapman Cultural Center with a good read from Spartanburg County Public Libraries, who will have a book swap, makerspace activities, and a library card registration event.

While enjoying the autumn breeze, sip on a hot cup of coffee from Java Up and listen to lively sounds of traditional Irish music from The Accidentally Irish Lads.

Make sure to stroll by featured artists KEBeeDesigns Willow And Poppy Studios, and Whispered June. KEBeeDesigns features artistic handmade journals and sketchpads from recycled books. Williow and Poppy Studios creates jewelry that is inspired by their love of arts, history and books. Whispered June, a blending studio, has the perfect items to unwind with a good book through fall and winter, including candles, essential oils, and sage.

Attendees of Second Sundays and Sundays Unplugged are encouraged to explore Chapman Cultural Center as part of the events experience. During the event the Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, and the Student Galleries are all open for free. The Spartanburg Science Center is also open with hands-on, interactive exhibits with small admission fee.

