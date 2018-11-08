Clemson and USC Kick Off Palmetto Series Food Drive

The University of South Carolina and Clemson University have kicked off the Certified SC Grown Palmetto Series Food Drive in a coordinated effort to benefit Harvest Hope Food Bank and Golden Harvest Food Bank and tackle hunger within their communities. The winner of this match-up will be announced at the Clemson vs. Carolina football game on November 24, 2018.

“South Carolina’s farmers have dedicated their lives to providing fresh food for people everywhere,” said Commissioner Hugh Weathers. “We’re honored to be able to help fight the hunger issues across South Carolina and put food on the tables of our friends and families in need.”

The University that raises the most donations in non-perishable foods by November 18 will earn a point for their school towards the 2018-19 Certified SC Grown Palmetto Series standings. Collected food donations between the two schools will be measured in pounds, and money donated will be converted to a number of pounds via an equation used by Harvest Hope and Golden Harvest.

“The Clemson community really pulls together for the Palmetto Series Food Drive, and we see donations from students to athletic coaches to alumni,” said Travis McNeal, Golden Harvest Executive Director. “Beyond the competition, they’re truly motivated to feed hungry families.”

In South Carolina, one in six people struggle to find where the next meal will come from, and one in five children will go to bed hungry every night. By participating in the Palmetto Series Food Drive, Gamecock and Tiger fans alike will come together to fight the statewide battle of food insecurities and support Harvest Hope and Golden Harvest.

“The Palmetto Series is a great way to celebrate the rivalry in our state, while giving back to our community,” said Keith Ferrell, Harvest Hope Food Bank Interim CEO. “Whether you’re a Gamecock or Tiger fan, you can help in the fight against hunger.”

To participate in the food drive, Gamecock and Clemson fans alike are invited to donate canned goods at the following participating BI-LO stores:

BI-LO 5282 (4464 Devine St., Columbia, SC)

BI-LO 5723 (300 Knox Abbott Dr., Cayce, SC)

BI-LO 5638 (120 Forum Drive, Columbia, SC)

BI-LO 5566 (7709 Hwy 76, Pendleton, SC)

BI-LO 5709 (4405 Hwy 24, Anderson, SC)

BI-LO 5097 (191 BI-LO Plaza, Seneca, SC)

South Carolinians are also invited to visit any of the on-campus collection points at the two universities – or visit goldenharvest.org/donate or donate.harvesthope.org to donate online.

“The Palmetto Series Food Drive makes a huge difference in the lives of those in need in the community,” said Gamecock football player Jake Bentley. “I love being a part of the Palmetto Series Food Drive because I know it’s making a positive impact on many lives.”

Donations can be made at any of the University of South Carolina on-campus collection points including:

Strom Thurmond Wellness and Fitness Center

Dodie Academic Enrichment Center

650 Lincoln

Rice Athletics Center

“This food drive is about something much bigger than just Clemson or South Carolina. It’s about serving our community and our state through selfless giving to those around,” said Nolan Lennon, Men’s Soccer player and Student Athlete Advisory Committee President. As we approach the holiday season, let’s team together to defeat the University of South Carolina while contributing to an amazing cause that feeds the communities around us.”

Also, donations can be made at any of the Clemson University on-campus collection points including:

Edgar Brown Union

Nieri Student Enrichment Center

Hendrix Student Center

Brackett Hall

Redfern Health Center

McFadden Athletic Department

Daniel Hall

Fike Recreation

Lightsey Bridge Commons Area

Core Campus

To learn more about the Palmetto Series, visit www.palmettoseries.com. You can also connect online with the Palmetto Series on Facebook (@PalmettoSeries), Twitter (@PalmettoSeries) and Instagram (@PalmettoSeries).