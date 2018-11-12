Dates Set for Fall Waste Pesticide Collections

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA) is offering South Carolina residents the opportunity to safely dispose of outdated, unusable, or unwanted pesticides.

The pesticide and chemical program is open to all private, commercial and non-commercial pesticide applicators in the state, as well as homeowners. SCDA staff will be on site to monitor pesticide collection and disposal and will have final authority on acceptance of products.

Chemical and pesticide quantities accepted will be limited to 2500 pounds of solid and 300 gallons of liquid at no charge.

Pesticide products accepted include herbicides, insecticides, nematicides, fungicides and similar products used in agricultural production or around the home.

Rinsate will not be accepted.

Fertilizer will not be accepted unless it is combined or co-packed with a pesticide such as weed and feed.

No compressed gas cylinders (metal cylinder with a valve) or empty pesticide containers will be collected.

Collection events may be cancelled due to inclement weather and will be posted on SCDA’s website. Possible makeup dates will be announced at a later date.

Collection Dates and Locations:

November 13, 2018 – Orangeburg County

Mixon Seed Company

1438 Joe S Jeffords Highway

Orangeburg, SC 29115

9:00 am – 3:00 pm

November 14, 2018 – Charleston County

Carolina Eastern Outdoors

4744 Highway 162

Hollywood, SC 29449

9:00 am – 3:00 pm

For more information contact SCDA’s John Stokes at 803-737-9696 or [email protected].