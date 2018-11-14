Hub City Press to Publish New Novel by Kentucky Author Carter Sickels

Hub City Press announces the forthcoming publication of Kentucky author Carter Sickels’s The Prettiest Star, a new novel of homecoming, family, loss, and what can and cannot be reconciled by love.

In The Prettiest Star, small-town Appalachia doesn’t have a lot going for it, but it’s where Brian is from, where his family is, and where he’s chosen to return to die.

In 1980, at eighteen, Brian, like so many other promising young gay men, arrived in New York City without much more than a love for the freedom and release from his past that it promised. But within six short years, AIDS would claim his lover, his friends, and his future. With nothing left in New York but memories of death, Brian decides to write his mother a letter asking to come back to the place he was once so desperate to escape.

The Prettiest Star is part Dog Years by Mark Doty and part Tell the Wolves I’m Home by Carol Rifka Brunt. The resulting novel is as harrowing and full of life as any contemporaneous document from that time. But it is also an urgent story now: it a novel about the politics and fragility of the body; it is a novel about sex and shame. And it is a novel that speaks to a new generation of readers, both queer and straight, who have struggled with the question of what home and family means when we try to forge a life for ourselves in a world that can be harsh and unpredictable. It is written at the far reaches of love and understanding, and zeroes in on the moments where those two forces reach for each other, and sometimes touch.

Carter Sickels is the author of the novel The Evening Hour, a finalist for the 2013 Oregon Book Award, and the recipient of the 2013 Lambda Literary Emerging Writer Award. Carter Sickels’s essays and fiction have appeared in various publications, including Guernica, Bellevue Literary Review, and BuzzFeed, and he is the editor of Untangling the Knot: Queer Voices on Marriage, Relationships & Identity. Carter is Assistant Professor of English at Eastern Kentucky University, where he teaches in the Bluegrass Writers Studio Low-Residency MFA program.

Learn more about Carter at www.cartersickels.com or follow him on Twitter.