Montgomery Building to Host Public Tours December 7-8

It’s been nearly 20 months since the first City of Spartanburg Podcast episode about the Montgomery Building redevelopment, and in the intervening time we have watched our city’s most iconic historic building slowly return to its 1920’s glory.

Now, after an incredibly extensive historic renovation, N Church Street is about to see something most of Spartanburg’s residents have never seen, a 10-story bustling skyscraper that will serve as a crucial nexus of activity on downtown’s northern end.

A total of 63 apartments will occupy floors 4-10, with office space on floors two and three, and ground-floor retail space that is already slated to house a second downtown location for Little River Coffee Bar and a first Spartanburg location for the popular Greenville-based Sidewall Pizza.

Recognizing the Montgomery Building’s enormous importance to the Spartanburg community, developers James Bakker and Tom Finnegan of BF Spartanburg are inviting the public to come see the restored icon for themselves, with public tours planned as part of a grand opening weekend on December 7-8.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are talking with Tom and James to get some inside info on the renovation process, as well as their take on where the building fits into the Downtown Spartanburg redevelopment story. Listen below for more.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.