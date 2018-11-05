South Carolina Launches Recruitment Website for State Careers

Our state. Your future. Discover the possibilities. That’s what state agencies want people to remember and consider when searching for a job.

South Carolina Department of Administration (Admin) Executive Director Marcia Adams recently announced the launch of the recruitment website, careers.sc.gov. The website is part of the state’s first-ever statewide recruitment initiative.

Careers.sc.gov provides job seekers in South Carolina and beyond one place to find:

• Access to the state’s newly updated, user-friendly jobs portal (formally jobs.sc.gov) to

search and apply for state jobs.

• Information about living and working in the Palmetto State.

• State government benefits such as 15 days of paid leave and 15 days of paid sick leave.

• Video testimonials of state employees talking about why they love their jobs.

• Opportunities for career development

Through a collaboration of state agencies, the statewide recruitment effort is designed to:

• Help change the perception of state government.

• Establish and build the state’s recruitment brand.

• Encourage more South Carolinians to seek out state careers.

“State employees provide many services that benefit their neighbors every day. From the information technology and security specialists who enhance the security of state systems and data, to the troopers who patrol South Carolina highways, to the biologists who help protect ecosystems during road construction projects, there is no better way to make a difference and love what you do than to work for the state of South Carolina,” said Admin Executive Director Marcia Adams. “I encourage everyone to visit careers.sc.gov and discover the possibilities that will impact their future and the state’s.”