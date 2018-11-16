Spartanburg Community Thanksgiving Service Set for Tuesday, Nov. 20

The Spartanburg community is invited to come together at St. Paul the Apostle, located at 161 Dean Street, for the annual Spartanburg Community Thanksgiving Service on November 20 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Sponsored by the Spartanburg Interfaith Alliance and the Spartanburg County Foundation, this annual event brings together clergy from numerous churches and denominations, and is open to all members of the community.

“The Spartanburg Community Thanksgiving Service provides an opportunity for the community to gather together and collectively give thanks,” said Rev. Dr. Benjamin Snoddy, pastor of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. “In addition, it is an opportunity for the community to provide a financial blessing to a local nonprofit.”

Each year, a nonprofit serving Spartanburg County receives all proceeds of the offering taken during the service. This year, SWITCH, an organization that fights human trafficking and sexual exploitation, will receive all proceeds from the offering. The Spartanburg County Foundation will match the offering up to $5,000.

SWITCH will use the funds to support its intervention program in the Spartanburg County Detention Center, providing trauma-informed care to women who are incarcerated and have a history of sexual exploitation. To learn more about SWITCH and its impact, visit www.switchsc.org.

The Spartanburg Community Thanksgiving Service will begin at 6:30 pm at St. Paul the Apostle. This event is open to the entire Spartanburg community.