Spartanburg Repertory Opera Presents Snoopy! The Musical

You might have seen “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” but did you know it had a sequel? That’s right! This time around, the one in the spotlight is the one, the only, the legendary… Snoopy!

Full of Charles M. Schulz’s classic Peanuts humor and poignancy, you’ll see a block of life from characters we know and love: Snoopy, Woodstock, Charlie Brown, Sally, Lucy, Linus, and Peppermint Patty.

Don’t miss the fun, thrilling song and dance! See if Linus, Snoopy, and Woodstock ever behold the mysterious Great Pumpkin in “The Vigil,” witness Snoopy’s incredible creative power as he types an epic saga in “The Great Writer,” get back in the Peanuts classroom with “Edgar Allan Poe,” learn how “Just One Person” can beautifully change the world — and many more! Don’t be wishy-washy; we hope to see the whole family there!

Three performances are scheduled for November 16-17 at District 3 Community Auditorium, 381 Cherry Hill Road, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29307. There will be a performance on Friday, November 16 at 7:30 pm, and two performances on Saturday, November 17 at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for students, and $5 for children and are available online and at the door.

Please visit the Spartanburg Repertory Opera website for additional information.