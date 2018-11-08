The First-ever BMW X7

The BMW X7 is the first car to fuse the presence, exclusivity, and spaciousness of a luxury model with the agile and versatile driving properties expected of a Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV). The latest and largest model in the BMW X line-up brings a fresh sensation of space to the luxury segment, thanks to the impressive open expanses and top-class design of its interior and its state-of-the-art equipment features. At the same time, the advanced powertrain and chassis technology of the X7 ensures it offers all the off-road prowess, excellent ride comfort, and agile on-road handling for which SAVs are renowned.

Adding the BMW X7 to its portfolio forms part of the BMW Group’s ongoing model offensive in the luxury segment, which is itself a key element in the company’s NUMBER ONE > NEXT strategy.

The X7 will be built at BMW Plant Spartanburg in the US, and its market launch will begin in March 2019.

Precise design radiates presence, luxury and modernity.

At 5,151 millimetres in length, 2,000 millimetres wide and 1,805 millimetres tall, and with a wheelbase of 3,105 millimetres, the BMW X7 displays harmonious proportions and establishes itself very clearly as the new head of the BMW X model family. The new design language, dominated by precise lines and expansive surfaces, intensifies the car’s authoritative aura. The prominent front end, with its exceptionally large BMW kidney grille, gives the car an undeniable sense of presence. The BMW X7 comes as standard with LED headlights, while the optional BMW Laserlight has a high-beam range of up to 600 metres and can be easily identified by the blue x-shaped elements inside the headlights. The car’s defining features when viewed from the side are its large windows, high ground clearance and long roofline. Horizontal lines, slim LED lights and the two-section split tailgate emphasise the contemporary styling of the rear end.

A generous sprinkling of chrome elements adds to the luxurious elegance of the BMW X7. The car is fitted as standard with 20-inch light-alloy wheels, while 21- and 22-inch variants can be selected from the options list.

The interior: three rows of seats and a luxurious ambience.

The roominess and versatility of the interior are underlined by the standard inclusion of three rows of seats (offering space for seven people in total) in the new BMW X7. The two passengers in the third row settle into full-size seats complete with armrests, cupholders and USB ports. The middle row can be composed of two individual comfort seats as an option. All seats are adjusted electrically at the push of a button. The boot capacity can be increased from 326 to a maximum of 2,120 litres, as required.

Carefully selected and meticulously crafted materials add to the feeling of luxury, as does the extensive standard specification. The BMW X7 comes as standard with Vernasca leather trim, four-zone automatic climate control, a three-section panoramic glass roof, and ambient lighting including the Welcome Light Carpet and Dynamic Interior Light. Among the highlights on the options list are five-zone automatic climate control, the Ambient Air package, the Panorama glass roof Sky Lounge, controls with glass applications, the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, and the Rear-seat entertainment Professional system. Meanwhile, the Design Pure Excellence equipment line, M Sport package and BMW Individual options allow customers to tailor the interior and exterior design to reflect their personal style.

Sublime powertrain technology with muscular engines, eight-speed Steptronic transmission, BMW xDrive and M Sport differential.

The line-up of engines available at launch comprises a 340 kW/462 hp petrol V8 in the BMW X7 xDrive50i (not available in Europe), a six-cylinder in-line petrol unit with an output of 250 kW/340 hp for the BMW X7 xDrive40i (fuel consumption combined: 9.0 – 8.7 l/100 km [31.4 – 32.5 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 205 – 198 g/km*) and a pair of six-cylinder in-line diesels with outputs of 195 kW/265 hp in the BMW X7 xDrive30d (fuel consumption combined: 6.8 – 6.5 l/100 km [41.5 – 43.5 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 178 – 171 g/km*) and 294 kW/400 hp in the BMW X7 M50d (fuel consumption combined: 7.4 – 7.0 l/100 km[38.2 – 40.4 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 193 – 185 g/km*). All of the power units in the line-up meet the requirements of the Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard.

All the engines are mated to an eight-speed Steptronic transmission, while the task of transferring their power onto either asphalt or loose terrain falls to the BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system – complete with optimised efficiency and rear-biased set-up. Ensuring even more dynamic handling is the M Sport differential at the rear axle, which brings electronically controlled locking. It is fitted as standard on the BMW X7 M50d and as an option on the BMW X7 xDrive50i and BMW X7 xDrive40i.

Perfectly tuned chassis systems enhance comfort, agility and off-road performance.

The BMW X7 boasts a wealth of chassis technology as standard, including Adaptive suspension with electronically controlled dampers, and air springs at both axles. The vehicle’s ground clearance can be varied by up to 80 millimetres to suit the situation at hand – by either pressing a button or using the BMW Display Key. A number of chassis systems are available as options to further enhance comfort, agility and off-road performance. Integral Active Steering and the Executive Drive Pro system with active roll stabilisation deliver even more nimble handling and greater poise. An Off-Road package is also available for all model variants aside from the BMW X7 M50d. This package includes an extra button for choosing between four driving modes – xSand, xGravel, xRocks and xSnow. These modes prepare the car for the surface in question by activating the ideal settings for ride height, the xDrive system, accelerator and transmission responses, and DSC inputs.

Sophisticated driver assistance systems for greater comfort and safety.

The new BMW X7’s commitment to progressive luxury is further underlined by the comprehensive array of driver assistance systems on hand to enhance comfort and safety. As well as the Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, customers can also opt for the Driving Assistant Professional package comprising the Steering and lane control assistant, Lane Change Warning and Lane Departure Warning, the Lane Change Assistant, the Lane Keeping Assistant with side collision protection, the evasion aid, Crossing traffic warning, Priority warning and Wrong-way warning, and the Emergency Stop Assistant (not available in Europe). The standard Parking Assistant’s range of functions includes the Reversing Assistant.

Live Cockpit Professional with BMW Operating System 7.0 (including BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant) as standard.

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional fitted as standard in the BMW X7 comprises a fully digital instrument cluster and a Control Display, each of which have a screen diagonal of 12.3 inches. The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant included in the operating system from March 2019 – or available to import by Remote Software Upgrade – presents the latest advances in the field of digital connectivity. Once activated with the spoken prompt “Hey BMW”, the digital companion helps the driver to utilize the car’s functions. And the system will continue to acquire new capabilities all the time thanks to updates transmitted seamlessly via Remote Software Upgrade.

