Wofford Celebrates ‘First Gen Week’ Nov. 5-9

Wofford College will celebrate first-generation college students during Wofford’s “First Gen Week,” Nov. 5-9, with a variety of events under the theme “I Am First.”

“Nearly 15 percent of Wofford students are the first in their families to attend college,” says James Stukes, coordinator of student success. “The formal definition of a first-generation college student is a student whose parents or guardians have not obtained a bachelor’s degree. The inaugural First-Generation College Celebration was held Nov. 8, 2017, by the Council for Opportunity in Education and the Center for First-Generation Student Success. The day is used to highlight and celebrate this important aggregation on college campuses across the country.

“Wofford Firsts, a group of first-generation college students, has been established as a campus resource for camaraderie and peer support,” Stukes adds. “The week of ‘I Am First’ events will incorporate first-generation college students as well as Wofford faculty and staff who are first-generation college graduates.”

Wofford’s events are sponsored by the Office of Student Success and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

Wofford’ First Gen Week events (Nov. 5-9)

Themed “I Am First”

Monday, Nov. 5

First Year, First-Gen Student Dinner (Invitation Only)

6 p.m., Montgomery Room (Faculty-Staff Dining Room), Burwell Building

First-year student who are first-generation college students, along with current faculty and staff who are first-generation college graduates, will meet for dinner and interaction. For information, contact James Stukes at [email protected]

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Lunch and Learn: First-Generation College Student Discussion (Open to faculty and staff only)

11:15 a.m., Gray-Jones Room, Burwell Building

All faculty and staff are invited to this discussion of who and why first-generation college students are important to the Wofford campus community. The discussion will be led by James Stukes, coordinator of college access and student success.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Paint and Pour with Raven Tucker

6 p.m., Anna Todd Wofford Center, Andrews Field House

Raven Tucker, a sophomore artist, will conduct a free paint and pour event. Space is limited; registration will close at noon Monday, Nov. 5. After registration is complete, the participants will receive a confirmation email. Contact Demario Watts, assistant dean of student for diversity and leadership development, at [email protected] This event is open to all students. To register, go to: https://goo.gl/forms/okaRUwYkMqoNpeED2.

Thursday, Nov. 8

National First-Generation College Student Day

First-Generation College Student Day was declared on Nov. 8, 2017, as an opportunity to celebrate the presence and experiences of first-generation college students, faculty and staff on college campuses.

Thursday, Nov. 8

National First-Generation College Student Day Celebration

11 a.m.-1 p.m., Burwell Dining Hall

On National First-Generation College Student Day, Wofford celebrates its first-generation students as a campus. Giveaways and music will be included in the celebration, including a $50 gift card. The event is open to all students, faculty and staff. Co-sponsored by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

Thursday, Nov. 8

First Generation College Student Experience

6 p.m., Leonard Auditorium, Main Building

A panel conversation with campus students, faculty and staff will explore what it means to be a first-generation college student. Attendees will learn about their experiences that helped shape their academic and co-curricular experiences.

Friday, Nov. 9

Food Truck: First-Generation Cupcakes by Suga Cakes

11 a.m., Seal of Main Building

The first 100 people will receive a free cupcake from Suga Cakes. Co-sponsored by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and Wofford Activities Council.