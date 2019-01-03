3rd Annual Greenville Women’s March on Saturday, January 19

The Third Annual Greenville Women’s March takes place Saturday, January 19 at Greenville’s Falls Park from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. The march will feature speakers, musicians, and opportunities for activism.

In an effort to highlight human rights and the ongoing marginalization of minority communities, the Greenville Women’s March aims to bring together an intersectional and diverse group of speakers who will encourage Marchers in attendance to leave from the march and go out into their communities and do the “work” of the calls to action initiated by the march’s speakers.

The Greenville Women’s March is proud to be able to provide a shuttle service for those who need accessibility services. Information about registering for the shuttle service can be found at www.eventbrite.com. Additionally, the march will have sign language interpreters available for those who need it.

Parking information can be found on the City of Greenville’s website. Please note that there will be several road closures due to the downtown race.

The march will continue regardless of weather; however, participants are advised to bring an umbrella as rain is likely! Please visit Greenville Women’s March Facebook page for additional information.