Fuyao North America Launching New Upstate Processing Center

Fuyao North America, a venture of China-based Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd. (Fuyao Group), is launching a new processing center in Greenville County. The company’s $16.1 million investment is projected to create approximately 70 new jobs.

Since 1987, the Fuyao Group has been producing high-quality automotive glass for original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers. Operating as one of the largest producer of automotive glass worldwide, the company holds more than 300 patents and manufactures four million glass car sets in the United States annually.

Fuyao North America Inc. will be establishing a new, 182,000-square-foot processing center with light production capabilities at 110 Milacron Drive in Fountain Inn, S.C. Hiring for the new positions is projected to begin this quarter.

“[This] marks another chapter for our company as we invest in this new Greenville County processing center,” says Fuyao North America Inc. General Manager Dan Martin. “We are thankful for the assistance we have received from the state and county governments, and we look forward to making a difference in the local community.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded a $100,000 Set Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with costs associated with the project.