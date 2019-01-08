GSP Continues Experiencing Passenger and Cargo Growth

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) continues its streak of rising passenger and cargo activity. November marked the 14th consecutive month that the airport experienced a rise in passenger activity.

November’s passenger activity was up 13 percent when compared to November 2017 and cargo activity was up nearly 6 percent.

“We are pleased to see these numbers continue to grow,” said Dave Edwards, GSP’s president and CEO. “In 2018, GSP welcomed a sixth commercial airline, expanded service with existing airline partners and saw airlines use larger aircraft during operations at the airport. That level of activity contributes to the growth GSP is experiencing.”

GSP had 220,191 passengers in November 2018 compared to 194,779 passengers in November 2017. November 2018 also included the start of Frontier Airlines twice-weekly service to Tampa, Fla.

More than 10.4 million pounds of cargo passed through the airport in November 2018 compared to 9.8 million pounds in November 2017.

Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District began providing fixed-base operator services, including fuel sales, in 2017. Fuel sales were up nearly 19 percent in November 2018 compared to November 2017.