GSP to Be the First Airport for the Vino Volo MarketBar

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) will welcome a new concept by a nationally recognized wine bar in the spring of 2019. Vino Volo will make GSP the first airport to have its Vino Volo MarketBar, which will serve wine, beer, and gourmet food in a wine country casual and modern setting.

“We are looking forward to giving our customers an opportunity to experience Vino Volo and to have another choice for high-quality food and beverage at GSP,” said Dave Edwards, GSP’s president and CEO.

Vino Volo was founded in 2004 and it has 44 company stores in 34 airports across the United States and Canada.

“Vino Volo is extremely excited to bring our new concept MarketBar to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport,” said Marco Di Bernardo, Vino Volo’s vice president of development. “GSP is the gateway to a burgeoning food and wine-savvy region and we intend to represent the best locally-inspired products and food menu items. We can’t think of a better airport partner to work with to launch our new brand in 2019.”

Vino Volo MarketBar will be in GSP’s Grand Hall with other restaurants. It will occupy an 824-square-foot space. Wines will be sold by the glass and the bottle. Events will also be held with winemakers.

“We are not only excited to add another option for our passengers, but we are proud to work with another company that’s well regarded in the airport food and beverage industry,” said Scott Carr, GSP’s vice president for commercial business and communications.

GSP and Vino Volo have both been recognized by Airport Revenue News. Earlier this year, GSP won ARN’s award for Best Concessions Program Design. Vino Volo won ARN’s award for Food Operator with the Highest Regard for Customer Service 11 years in a row. Vino Volo has also been honored with the Retailer with the Highest Regard for Customer Service, Best Airport Bar, Best Brand and Best Overall Operator awards.