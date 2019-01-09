Harlem Globetrotters Return to The Well on Saturday

Warning: Information you find on this page may be outdated or incorrect.

The Harlem Globetrotters return to Greenville’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday, January 12 for two performances at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm.

Ninety-two years ago this week — on January 7, 1927 — the Harlem Globetrotters set off on basketball’s greatest road trip when founder Abe Saperstein took the team 48 miles west of their Chicago home to play in Hinckley, Illinois. The team hasn’t stopped traveling since that day, playing in front of 148 million fans in every state and 123 countries around the world, while winning more than 27,000 games.

Now touring for their 93rd consecutive season, the Globetrotters bring their Fan Powered World Tour to Greenville at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on January 12 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm for an unbelievable show sure to delight your entire family.

And this year promises to be even bigger than last year. More incredible ball handling, trick shots, and side-splitting comedy than ever before. How can the Globetrotters’ arch rivals, the Washington Generals hope to compete against the world’s most amazing basketball entertainers?! Sources tell us that the Generals, desperate to win, have a cunning new plan of attack and will stop at nothing to come out on top at the final buzzer…

Celebrate the return of the Globetrotters to Greenville as well as the anniversary of their first road game with a limited-time opportunity to save 25% on tickets. Simply visit TicketMaster and enter promo code SAVE25. The offer expires Friday, January 11 at 10:00 pm.