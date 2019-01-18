Hub City Empty Bowls 2019

Hub City Empty Bowls’ first bowl-making event of 2019 will be at Wofford College in the Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts on Monday, Jan. 21 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

At these events, the public is invited to make handmade pottery bowls. No experience is necessary, and all materials, including instruction, are free. All ages and abilities are welcome. The bowls are left to be glazed and fired, and eventually used on Soup Day. Organizers hope to have more than 1,500 bowls made this year.

Please join Hub City Empty Bowls on the following dates:

Monday, January 21

at Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts, Wofford College

10 am to 12 pm, and 1 pm to 3 pm

Additional dates for 2019 will be announced at a later point.

Hub City Empty Bowls is one of Spartanburg County’s most respected and successful grassroots fundraisers. Its purpose is to use the making of pottery bowls as a means to raise money that will help feed local citizens who don’t have enough to eat. Each year, Hub City Empty Bowls raises tens of thousands of dollars that are given to a local charity that is aligned with this purpose. Hub City Empty Bowls is the charitable project of Carolina Clay Artists, a group of local potters, people and artists who make clay creations, such as a bowls, vases, and sculptures.

Please visit HubCityEmptyBowls.com for additional information.