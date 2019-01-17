January is National Blood Donor Month

There’s a reason why January, and not April or August, is National Blood Donor Month. This is the time of year when blood donations are needed most. In the winter months, hospitals are faced with a two-fold problem: less blood is donated than in other months, and surgical procedures requiring blood transfusions are more numerous.

Busy schedules, holiday breaks from school, inclement weather, and winter illnesses contribute to fewer blood and platelet donations. Since December, severe winter weather has forced local blood banks to cancel dozens of blood drives, leaving hundreds of donations uncollected. This poses quite a challenge since the need for blood doesn’t take a holiday nor diminish because a snowstorm hits.

Thinking about donating blood?

Are you thinking about donating blood? Whether you’re a regular donor or a first time donor, it’s important to know not only what to expect, but how your donation can help others. Here are some interesting facts about donating blood:

Donating blood is a simple, safe process, and the actual donation takes around 10-12 minutes. The entire process (start to finish) can take about 60 to 75 minutes to complete. An average adult has 10 pints of blood. One pint of blood is given during a donation. A healthy blood donor can donate red blood cells every 56 days or double red cells every 112 days. In addition, a healthy donor may also donate platelets as few as 7 days apart, but no more than 24 times per year. All blood donations are screened to ensure safety. Donations are tested for HIV, hepatitis B and C, syphilis, and other infectious diseases. Blood donations are tested/screened before they are released to hospitals for use. Many people say they donate blood because they want to help others.



Schedule an Appointment Today

Donors can donate blood at any of The Blood Connection’s donation centers: 435 Woodruff Road, Greenville; 341 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood; 1954 East Main Street, Easley; 1308 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca; 270 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg; and 825 Spartanburg Highway, Hendersonville.

Donors can also find a local blood drive by visiting The Blood Connection’s online donor schedules.