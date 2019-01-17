Oddball Gala 2019 at Spartanburg Art Museum

OddBall is the inaugural event for Spartanburg Art Museum’s signature fundraiser! The event takes place Thursday, January 31 from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

The fundraiser will feature a fantastic mystery vintage circus theme, magical entertainment by Imagine Circus, creative bites and signature cocktails, live music by local rock band The Antibodies, a mystery box silent auction, original art live auction, and more. OddBall is set to become the talk of the town!

Silent auction sponsors include II Samuels, Blue Moon Deli & Bakery, BMW, Bond Street Wines, Bruster’s, Carolina Country Club, Carolina Soaring Association, Carriage House Wines, Children’s Museum of the Upstate – Spartanburg, The Crepe Factory, Forever Yung, FR8Yard, Growler Haus, Hub City Bees, Hub City Bookstore, Inn on Main, Miyako Sushi Group, Motte & Sons, NCG Cinema, Olive and Then Some, Paisley Paw, Renato’s, Roebuck Greenhouse, Spartanburg Philharmonic, and Willy Taco.

Tickets are $99.99 and can be purchased on the Spartanburg Art Museum website.

Spartanburg Art Museum is a regional museum promoting contemporary visual arts by inspiring and engaging people of all ages through exhibitions and education.