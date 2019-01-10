Renewable Properties to Launch New Solar Projects in Spartanburg County

Renewable Properties, a leading developer in the residential, commercial and utility-scale solar markets, is growing its solar farm portfolio with seven new solar facilities in Spartanburg County. The company is projected to invest a total of approximately $22.7 million in the projects.

Renewable Properties specializes in developing and investing in both small-scale utility and commercial solar projects throughout the United States. Led by experienced renewable energy professionals with development and investment experience, the company works closely with communities, developers, landowners, utilities and financial institutions looking to invest in large solar energy systems.

“Renewable Properties is tremendously excited to make these clean energy investments in Spartanburg County. Spartanburg County has chosen to take a leadership position in facilitating the adoption of renewable energy,” says Renewable Properties President Aaron Halimi. “These projects will deliver clean, reliable energy to the grid, serving the local utility and its customers. Climate change is a global problem that requires local solutions, and we can’t thank the county enough for being part of the solution.”

For more information on Renewable Properties, visit www.renewprop.com.