Restaurant Week Spartanburg Continues Through Jan. 20

Restaurant Week Spartanburg is a multi-day food fest that gives diners the opportunity to enjoy special multi-course menus at value-added prices!

It is part of Restaurant Week South Carolina, a celebration of the cuisine scene in South Carolina at hundreds of participating restaurants. From fine dining to casual, participating restaurants will feature special menus items, promotions, and discounts.

The event gives local, regional and national food lovers the opportunity to experience dinner at a number of casual and high-end South Carolina restaurants.

Guests can sample new restaurants or visit old favorites while enjoying exceptional dining at a great value. Each restaurant will offer a special prix fixe menu showcasing the best of their cuisine. While not required, diners are encouraged to make reservations, as restaurants will fill up quickly.

Restaurant Week Spartanburg takes place now through January 20. Some of the participating restaurants include CityRange Steakhouse Grill, Crepe Factory, Cribbs Kitchen, Growler Haus, The Kennedy, and The Silo at RJ Rockers. Be sure to check the website for the complete list!

Restaurant information, menus and reservation information for Spartanburg participants can be found online at www.restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com.