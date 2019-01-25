SC Children’s Theatre Presents Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Flippers-flapping, squawking, circus tricks, and dancing… these are just a few things you’ll see in this musical production based on the popular children’s book.

See what happens when boy penguin meets girl penguin under the care of the Poppers. These tuxedo-clad creatures will waddle their way into your heart.

The production is appropriate for children (and adults!) ages three and up, and the estimated runtime is sixty minutes. Performances take place at the Peace Center’s Gunter Theatre January 26 through February 3. Tickets are $28 for adults and $19 for children.

Performance Schedule

January 26, 2019

10:00 am – 11:00 am

1:30 pm – 2:30 pm

January 27, 2019

1:30 pm – 2:30 pm

5:30 pm – 6:30 pm

February 1, 2019

7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

February 2, 2019

10:00 am – 11:00 am

1:30 pm – 2:30 pm

February 3, 2019

1:30 pm – 2:30 pm

The book was written by Robert Kauzlaric; music and lyrics by George Howe; based on the novel by Richard and Florence Atwater.

Please visit scchildrenstheatre.org for additional information and to purchase tickets in advance.

Sponsored by Publix Super Market Charities, BMW Group Plant Spartanburg, Greenville Journal, and BB&T.