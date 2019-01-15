Final Chance to Skate at Morgan Square

Warning: Information you find on this page may be outdated or incorrect.

Spartanburg’s open-air ice rink is in the heart of the city at Morgan Square, and it is open through January 15, 2019.

Morgan Square is surrounded by Church Street, Dunbar, and West Main Streets.

The cost for admission is $10 per person. This price includes the skate rental. Want to skate all day long? You can if you want to! You can skate, leave, and come back later in the day – all you have to do is get your hand stamped before leaving.

Here in Spartanburg, you know we can have some 70+ degree days in November and December. But even if it’s warm, we recommend wearing gloves – because the ice is COLD if you should be “on it” — meaning you took a tumble. Of course on cold days, you should wear coat, hat, scarves, and gloves. And remember, YOU MUST WEAR SOCKS.

Hours of Operation

Monday–Thursday: 3 pm–8 pm

Friday: 3 pm–9 pm

Saturday: 11 am–9 pm

Sunday: 11 am–7 pm

Please note that this year has new hours.

Holiday Hours of Operation

Christmas Eve: 11 am – 6 pm

Christmas Day: 4:00 pm – 10 pm

New Year’s Eve: 11 am – 10 pm

New Year’s Day: 11 am – 10 pm

Martin Luther King Day/Closing Day: 11 am to 10 pm

For additional information, please visit www.cityofspartanburg.org.