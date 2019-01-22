Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce Announces 2019 Legislative Agenda

The Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce has released its 2019 Legislative Agenda, outlining pieces of legislation that would impact the business communities of Spartanburg and South Carolina when taken up by lawmakers in Columbia and Washington, D.C.

The agenda breaks the Spartanburg Chamber’s advocacy into efforts at the local, state, and federal level in areas like education, workforce, infrastructure, and immigration.

“Our legislative priorities are based on feedback from our members, and with survey participation up 220 percent this year, we’re confident the legislative agenda captures the most pressing needs for Spartanburg County businesses,” said John Kimbrell, executive vice president of the Spartanburg Chamber.

At the local level, the Spartanburg Chamber plans to continue pushing for higher-wage and corporate jobs coming to Spartanburg County, a key recommendation of the OneSpartanburg community assessment.

With the local unemployment rate at 3 percent and more than 10,000 jobs unfilled across the Upstate in any given month, the Spartanburg Chamber will support legislation investing in education and expanding the workforce of the future. That includes legislation increasing teacher pay to the region-wide average within three years, increasing pay for technical college instructors, and allowing the young adults legally living in the Upstate under the DACA program to obtain state licenses to work.

South Carolina’s business tax climate is ranked 37th in the country. In conjunction with the SC Chamber, the Spartanburg Chamber will advocate for legislation designed to make the state’s tax code more fair, equitable, and competitive for business.

To protect wholesale, retail, and industrial ratepayers, as well as provide economic development, the Spartanburg Chamber supports the orderly sale of Santee Cooper, or the consideration of other solutions.

At the federal level, the Spartanburg Chamber will advocate for infrastructure investments and legislation supporting international trade that powers the Upstate economy and allows Spartanburg County’s many manufacturing businesses to prosper.

The Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce full Legislative Agenda can be found at http://www.spartanburgchamber.com/advocate/advocate.