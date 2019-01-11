Spartanburg Little Theatre’s A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Forum

Spartanburg Little Theatre presents this unforgettable, hysterical musical comedy that features Pseudolus, a crafty slave, who struggles to win the hand of a beautiful, but slow-witted, courtesan named Philia for his young master, Hero, in exchange for freedom.

The plot displays many classic elements of farce, including puns, the slamming of doors, cases of mistaken identity (frequently involving characters disguising themselves as one another), and satirical comments on social class. The title derives from a line often used by vaudeville comedians to begin a story: “A funny thing happened on the way to the theater”.

The musical’s original 1962 Broadway run won several Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Author (Musical). A Funny Thing has enjoyed several Broadway and West End revivals and was made into a successful film starring the original lead of the stage musical, Zero Mostel.

Performances take place at Chapman Cultural Center on Jan 11, 12, 18, & 19 at 8:00 pm, and Jan 13, 19, & 20 at 3:00 pm. Visit Chapman Cultural Center’s website for additional information.

Content advisory: Some adult themes.