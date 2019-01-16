Sundays Unplugged at Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center is open every Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, to provide casual and cultural experiences for those who want to “unplug.”

Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, and the Student Galleries are all open with free admission. The John F. Green Spartanburg Science Center is open with a small admission fee. In addition, one or more local musicians will perform a free mini-concert at no charge between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

This Sunday’s featured performer is Brother Oliver, a South Carolina-based musical project formed by two brothers, Andrew & Stephen Oliver. The brothers deliver high-energy performances through the lens of a folk-rock / psych-rock aesthetic—a genre they’ve officially coined as “psychedelic folk-rock.” Their explorative approach to music strikes a chord with any audience and has gained recognition in the Southeast and abroad—landing them on bills alongside Father John Misty, Old Sea Brigade, Matthew Logan Vasquez, SUSTO, and more.

Prepared by Chapman Cultural Center. Sunday programming is sponsored by First Citizens Bank.