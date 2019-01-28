Upstate SC National College Fair on March 16

Spartanburg students and parents are invited to visit the Upstate South Carolina National College Fair on Saturday, March 16 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Furman University’s Timmons Arena. The college fair is hosted by the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) and is the only fair offered in South Carolina.

Free and open to the public, the National College Fair is the perfect place to kick off your college search. Admissions representatives from more than 100 colleges and universities from across the country are there to help. Both two- and four-year schools will be featured.

Participants will receive tips on how to navigate the college selection process and learn about admission requirements, financial aid, course offerings, and campus life.

For more information and free student registration, visit the National College Fairs website.