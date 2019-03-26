Coffee With Kimmery Martin: A Reading and Signing Event at Hub City Bookshop

Grey’s Anatomy fans, don’t miss this event! Join Hub City Bookshop author Kimmery Martin for coffee and light breakfast refreshments on Wednesday, April 3 at 10:00 am.

Kimmery will be speaking about her new novel The Queen of Hearts. Guests can register for free tickets to the event on the Hub City Bookshop website or by calling the bookshop at 864-577-9349.

Named a “Most Anticipated Book of 2018” by Southern Living, Elite Daily, and Writer’s Digest, Kimmery Martin’s debut novel The Queen of Hearts is set against a background of hospital rounds and life-or-death decisions that pulses with humor and empathy and explores the heart’s capacity for forgiveness.

In The Queen of Hearts, Zadie Anson and Emma Colley have been best friends since their early twenties, when they first began navigating serious romantic relationships amid the intensity of medical school. Now they’re happily married wives and mothers with successful careers–Zadie as a pediatric cardiologist and Emma as a trauma surgeon. Their lives in Charlotte, North Carolina are chaotic but fulfilling, until the return of a former colleague unearths a secret one of them has been harboring for years.

As chief resident, Nick Xenokostas was the center of Zadie’s life–both professionally and personally–throughout a tragic chain of events in her third year of medical school that she has long since put behind her. Nick’s unexpected reappearance during a time of new professional crisis shocks both women into a deeper look at the difficult choices they made at the beginning of their careers. As it becomes evident that Emma must have known more than she revealed about circumstances that nearly derailed both their lives, Zadie starts to question everything she thought she knew about her closest friend.

Kimmery Martin is an emergency medicine doctor, born and raised in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky. A lifelong literary nerd, she reviews books, interviews authors, and works extensively with the library foundation in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she resides with her husband and three young children. The Queen of Hearts is her first novel.

Visit the Hub City Bookshop event page for additional information.