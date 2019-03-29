Discussing 142 Social and the Downtown Development Landscape

It’s the latest and by far the largest development along Magnolia Street, creating new residential and commercial space from the bones of a long-vacant former Social Security building and adding two floors in the process.

142 Social is the latest renovation project to add to downtown Spartanburg’s residential and commercial boom, bringing an additional 18 apartments and more than 7,500 square feet of retail space to our downtown core.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are talking with developer Andrew Babb about the project, and they’re getting his perspective on this historic period of growth and development in downtown Spartanburg. Listen below for more.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.